Previous
Next
Lines by jacqbb
Photo 1500

Lines

I liked the vertical lines here, seen in Locarno while walking up the mountain (it could have been just a hill, but for a Dutch photographer like me it seemed like a mountain)
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
410% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Such great lines!
February 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise