Gone fishing by jacqbb
Gone fishing

From the shadows on the brickwork you can see it was still sunny. So still good for my weather theme.
We’ve quite a lot of robins in our garden at the moment and this one was sitting pretty on our net.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Jacqueline

Liz Milne ace
Super capture! What a sweet bird.
April 28th, 2022  
