Photo 1578
Gone fishing
From the shadows on the brickwork you can see it was still sunny. So still good for my weather theme.
We’ve quite a lot of robins in our garden at the moment and this one was sitting pretty on our net.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2739
photos
139
followers
146
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
28th April 2022 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30shots2022
Liz Milne
ace
Super capture! What a sweet bird.
April 28th, 2022
