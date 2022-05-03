Sign up
Photo 1583
Painted or real
Difficult subject to do in oils, but for this month I couldn’t resist.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
Jacqueline
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Tags
mayhalf22
summerfield
ace
they both look real; i have to really look at them to figure out which one is the real mccoy! aces!
May 3rd, 2022
Diana
ace
Wow, you did a real good job painting this beautiful shell.
May 3rd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Holy guaccamole, Jacqueline!!!!!
May 3rd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@summerfield
I zoomed in to check which is which.
May 3rd, 2022
