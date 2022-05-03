Previous
Painted or real by jacqbb
Photo 1583

Painted or real

Difficult subject to do in oils, but for this month I couldn’t resist.
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Jacqueline

summerfield ace
they both look real; i have to really look at them to figure out which one is the real mccoy! aces!
May 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Wow, you did a real good job painting this beautiful shell.
May 3rd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Holy guaccamole, Jacqueline!!!!!
May 3rd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@summerfield I zoomed in to check which is which.
May 3rd, 2022  
