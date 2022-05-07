Sign up
Photo 1587
Green lamppost and the plants behind it.
April challenged me to do an ICM and tie that in with the half half challenge.
This is an cast iron lamppost that lives in our garden next to the pond, it was a while back that I did an ICM so certainly a challenge.
7th May 2022
7th May 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2749
photos
137
followers
146
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
7th May 2022 2:25pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-510
,
mayhalf22
Jacqueline
ace
@aecasey
Hi Partner, this is a first ICM shot.
May 7th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Rather a creative ICM and in my opinion fits the half and half bill
May 7th, 2022
