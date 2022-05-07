Previous
Green lamppost and the plants behind it. by jacqbb
Photo 1587

Green lamppost and the plants behind it.

April challenged me to do an ICM and tie that in with the half half challenge.
This is an cast iron lamppost that lives in our garden next to the pond, it was a while back that I did an ICM so certainly a challenge.
@aecasey Hi Partner, this is a first ICM shot.
May 7th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Rather a creative ICM and in my opinion fits the half and half bill
May 7th, 2022  
