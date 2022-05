Blue and brown shutters

This morning I drove hubby and his bicycle to Saint Girons so he could ride back along an old railway path to our camping. On the drive back I stopped for a short while in Castelnau Durban a sleepy village not far from where we staying. This was the most charming photo I could come up with.

Much to warm to do much today…. Oh well it’s our holiday it’s allowed to be a bit lazy ;)