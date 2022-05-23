Previous
Gray sky and architectural mishap by jacqbb
Photo 1603

Gray sky and architectural mishap

I took this shot yesterday morning and wondered how anyone could design and make this.
We drove this day from Chateauroux through heavy rain to Saint Valéry sur Somme where’re will stay for 3 night before driving back home. We slept short because of a little frightening thunderstorm last night. The lightning was like a lamp that is near its end and flickers constantly, when the storm was above the camping we got hailstones as big as dove eggs. So before we could get some sleep it was well into the night.
Very tired now but tomorrow I promise to visit your projects.
Jacqueline

A most unusual sight for sure! Hope you stay safe and get some sleep tonight.
May 23rd, 2022  
