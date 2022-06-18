Previous
Next
Red by jacqbb
Photo 1629

Red

I saw this yesterday at Arundel, it was a bush with red leaves and spidery looking fluff balls for flowers.
No idea what it was but I liked the outcome of my shot.
If anyone got the foggiest idea give me a shout……
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
446% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Fabulous macro
June 18th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shot of this interesting looking plant.
June 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise