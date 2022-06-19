Previous
Poppy by jacqbb
Photo 1630

Poppy

Today we went to the Weald & Downland open air museum and in one of the gardens was this lovely flower.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
Lou Ann ace
Exquisite
June 19th, 2022  
