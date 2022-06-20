Previous
Daisies by jacqbb
Photo 1631

Daisies

Taken at the open air museum we were yesterday. I had such a wonderful week here and met such wonderful people!!
Today I’m traveling back from the U.K. to the Netherlands and it’s going to be late when I’m back home so no commenting for me today.
Jacqueline

Diana ace
Such a beautiful shot of my favourite daisies. It must have been a wonderful trip for you, safe travels back home.
June 20th, 2022  
