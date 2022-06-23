Sign up
Photo 1634
Recently born pony foal
A bit overexposed and cropped to see his/her little face. There was a whole herd of ponies in this meadow but this one was obvious the youngest!
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
23rd June 2022 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild2022
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely portrait!
June 23rd, 2022
