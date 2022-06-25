Previous
Small labyrinth spider by jacqbb
Photo 1636

Small labyrinth spider

While visiting a friend we saw a lot of these webs in/on her hedgerow. The spider itself was no bigger than 1,5 cm’s. In the middle of this intriguing web is a tunnel where the spider hides.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
ideetje
Very nice. What a great job for this animal to knit such a fantastic web!
June 25th, 2022  
