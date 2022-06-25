Sign up
Photo 1636
Small labyrinth spider
While visiting a friend we saw a lot of these webs in/on her hedgerow. The spider itself was no bigger than 1,5 cm’s. In the middle of this intriguing web is a tunnel where the spider hides.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
1
1
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2831
photos
146
followers
153
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
25th June 2022 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild2022
ideetje
Very nice. What a great job for this animal to knit such a fantastic web!
June 25th, 2022
