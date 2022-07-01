Previous
Train by jacqbb
Photo 1642

Train

For example: ‘train your cat’. Can that be possible….?
I decided to play this month with watercolour https://doodlewash.com/world-watercolor-month-july/

1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Jacqueline

JackieR ace
Did Carrot pose for you?
July 2nd, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
I like how the cat's eyes are looking at the hanging fish
July 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
This is fabulous!
July 2nd, 2022  
