Photo 1645
Patriotic
Then our flag comes to mind. We celebrate our Independence Day on may 5th!
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Public
#worldwatercolourmonth
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful painting. You are getting better everyday.
July 4th, 2022
