Photo 1657
Every cloud has a ‘Silver’ lining
Idea came from hubby…., I tried to paint it
No internet so uploaded it with my phone, hopefully tomorrow it will work again
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
Jacqueline
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Tags
art-jbb
worldwatercolormonth
ideetje
Leuke try-out. Mooie kleuren!
July 16th, 2022
365 Project
