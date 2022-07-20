Previous
Next
Focus by jacqbb
Photo 1661

Focus

But why oh why can’t I choose something easy to paint.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
455% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Because you love a challenge and that is how you learn and grow. And because you can do it. Look at the above random example.
July 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
So beautifully done!
July 20th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
...because you're clearly up to the challenge! I have a difficult enough time setting this up for a photo!!!
July 20th, 2022  
summerfield ace
because you are the best! so there. aces!
July 20th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Because you can!
July 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise