Photo 1661
Focus
But why oh why can’t I choose something easy to paint.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
5
3
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
moni kozi
ace
Because you love a challenge and that is how you learn and grow. And because you can do it. Look at the above random example.
July 20th, 2022
Diana
ace
So beautifully done!
July 20th, 2022
Louise & Ken
...because you're clearly up to the challenge! I have a difficult enough time setting this up for a photo!!!
July 20th, 2022
summerfield
ace
because you are the best! so there. aces!
July 20th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Because you can!
July 20th, 2022
