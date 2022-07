J’adore d’or

Or I love gold. Gold was the last prompt of this challenge. When I thought about what to paint for this prompt the advertisement of Dior’s perfume D’Or popped in my head, with Charlize Theron and this gorgeous glass bottle with the gold thread around its neck. It was a good practice to try to paint glass with watercolour. I t’s a pity that on this photo the gold paint doesn’t shine as much as on the painting. If I achieved my goal is up to you…..