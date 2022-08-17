Previous
Confusion by jacqbb
Photo 1689

Confusion

Sometimes my brain works in mysterious ways……..this was my idea of confusion. Four times hubby merged together.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
Diana ace
Oh that sounds very confusing, once of mine is enough 😁
August 17th, 2022  
Antonio-S ace
Not all confusions have to be bad.
This is great.
FAV
August 17th, 2022  
Granagringa ace
wonderfully done...seems magical to me
August 17th, 2022  
