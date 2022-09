Pompeii 2

Today we woke to heavy rain so everything went in slowmotion. After breakfast we wanted to go to Sorrento but there was a train strike so we walked on the outside of the Pompeii ruins, saw mount Vesuvius in the clouds, had a long and leisurely lunch and late afternoon we visited the shrine of the Virgin of the Rosary of Pompei. A beautiful church with a lot of mosaics with a golden background. The dome had a wonderful fresco with angels.

We try for Sorrento again tomorrow.