Herculaneum

We travelled by train to the Herculaneum, and were there at opening time. It was a good thing because we had little more than an hour before the rain started, a real deluge. Some of the buildings had a roof so we could still take some pictures, but when our coats turned out not to be so waterproof as we thought we gave up and took the train back to our hotel. We both where very glad to have seen most of the Herculaneum.