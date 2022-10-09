Previous
Autumn ‘schrooms’ by jacqbb
Photo 1737

Autumn ‘schrooms’

I found the root systems growing through the mushrooms very interesting!
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Jacqueline

Babs ace
Beautiful shot. I am sure I can see a few little fairies in this picture too, ha ha.
October 10th, 2022  
Anne ace
That's amazing! I do love 'shrooms!
October 10th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Super find & capture!
October 10th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great find.
October 10th, 2022  
