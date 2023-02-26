Previous
Next
Cityscape by jacqbb
Photo 1769

Cityscape

My Sil and I went to a concert this morning afterwards we walked back to the central station in Amsterdam.
This was one of the canals we passed.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
484% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Wonderful in b&w! Hope to revisit later in the year.
February 26th, 2023  
CC Folk ace
Beautiful! I will be there in May! :)
February 26th, 2023  
JackieR ace
What a fabulous leading line, reflections and details
February 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous view with central reflection. Fond memories of visiting.
February 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise