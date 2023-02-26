Sign up
Photo 1769
Cityscape
My Sil and I went to a concert this morning afterwards we walked back to the central station in Amsterdam.
This was one of the canals we passed.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
4
3
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2984
photos
137
followers
146
following
484% complete
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
Tags
for2023
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful in b&w! Hope to revisit later in the year.
February 26th, 2023
CC Folk
ace
Beautiful! I will be there in May! :)
February 26th, 2023
JackieR
ace
What a fabulous leading line, reflections and details
February 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous view with central reflection. Fond memories of visiting.
February 26th, 2023
