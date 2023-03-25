Previous
The Opera in Oslo by jacqbb
The Opera in Oslo

We’re for a week in Norway 🇳🇴 This afternoon we did a bit of sightseeing, tomorrow we’re have a whole day in Oslo. The sky looked dramatic, but fortunately it stayed dry, while we walked on the roof of this stunning building.
25th March 2023

Kathy ace
It looks so stark and modern against the cloudy sky, snowy slopes and icy gray water.
March 25th, 2023  
