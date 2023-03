Aurlandsfjord

Today we went by boat from Flåm to Gudvangen and after that magnificent journey by bus to Voss. Here we will be staying the night.

Last night I had a little mishap, I slipped on a piece of snow covered ice and broke my left wrist. After a visit to a nearby hospital I have now a cast on my arm and can only use my phone for taking photos. Luckily the break was not a complicated one so no operation was necessary. So with a lot of pain meds we’re concluding our trip.