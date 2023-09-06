Previous
Orchid by jacqbb
Photo 1877

Orchid

I love it when it’s possible to get them to bloom a second time. The only thing I did to this photo was to remove the busy background and replace it with the colour green….
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
Olwynne
Beautiful capture
September 6th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
So beautiful! They are lovely, it is so hard for me to get a second bloom, too.
September 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty.
September 6th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely!
September 6th, 2023  
