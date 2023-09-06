Sign up
Previous
Photo 1877
Orchid
I love it when it’s possible to get them to bloom a second time. The only thing I did to this photo was to remove the busy background and replace it with the colour green….
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Olwynne
Beautiful capture
September 6th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
So beautiful! They are lovely, it is so hard for me to get a second bloom, too.
September 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty.
September 6th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely!
September 6th, 2023
