Anniversary by jacqbb
Anniversary

We were so lucky that we could eat outside this evening. It was our 34th anniversary and we had a lovely meal at our favorite restaurant.
7th September 2023

Jacqueline

Casablanca ace
Happy anniversary ❤️❤️
September 7th, 2023  
Leli ace
May God continue to bless you. Happy anniversary.
September 7th, 2023  
Anne ace
Happy anniversary! Lovely shot of you both
September 7th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Congratulations
September 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely capture. Happy anniversary.
September 7th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
congrats
September 7th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Congratulations 👏🎉
September 7th, 2023  
