Balloon flight

Sorry for posting this today instead of yesterday……. but I was so very tired when we got home.

My husband gave me a belated birthday present (beginning of April) and we went on a balloon flight.

It was fascinating to see all the preparations, there are more than enough photo’s to show you the rest of the week.

The first balloon was already standing up right, and the one in the middle was there a moment later. The one on the left was the biggest of them all and we boarded that one and had a super flight over a part of the Netherlands.