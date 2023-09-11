Previous
Balloon flight by jacqbb
Photo 1879

Balloon flight

Sorry for posting this today instead of yesterday……. but I was so very tired when we got home.
My husband gave me a belated birthday present (beginning of April) and we went on a balloon flight.
It was fascinating to see all the preparations, there are more than enough photo’s to show you the rest of the week.
The first balloon was already standing up right, and the one in the middle was there a moment later. The one on the left was the biggest of them all and we boarded that one and had a super flight over a part of the Netherlands.
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
514% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a fun experience.
September 11th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Quite an experience
September 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise