Photo 1888
Some cracks have appeared
I can’t wait to see what happens next……
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Jacqueline
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Tags
52wc-2024-w1
Annie D
I see an insect at the moment
January 3rd, 2024
Jacqueline
@annied
maybe……maybe not 😉
January 3rd, 2024
