Blooming by jacqbb
Photo 1892

Blooming

New year, new beginnings, show something new. The first prompt of the 52 week challenge 2024.
Thank you for following this little project.
All these images where digitally made and no nature was harmed in any way ;)
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
518% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely!
January 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Lol! Life springing out of a book. How appropriate!
January 7th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
It's flowering! ( Very clever 3D effect)
January 7th, 2024  
