Previous
Photo 2007
Pattern
The first watercolour for #worldwatercolourmonth 2024, with two patterns…… If you want to join you can find the daily prompts in this link:
https://worldwatercolormonth.com/prompts/
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
3
0
Jacqueline
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I'm trying to get back into the swing of it.
3259
photos
129
followers
136
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
1st July 2024 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
wwcm-2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful pretty colours…lovely
July 1st, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
July 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely done and great interpretation of pattern.
July 1st, 2024
