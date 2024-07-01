Previous
Pattern by jacqbb
The first watercolour for #worldwatercolourmonth 2024, with two patterns…… If you want to join you can find the daily prompts in this link: https://worldwatercolormonth.com/prompts/
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
Beverley ace
Beautiful pretty colours…lovely
July 1st, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
July 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely done and great interpretation of pattern.
July 1st, 2024  
