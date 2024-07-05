Sign up
Previous
Photo 2011
Patch
I did four today……..can you find them?
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Photo Details
Tags
wwcm-2024
Kathy A
ace
So you did, well done!
July 5th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nicely done. I believe I did find them.
July 5th, 2024
