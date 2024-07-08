Sign up
Photo 2014
Feather
Not only a feather but the synonyms are also: poultry, shed and moult.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
5
5
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
3266
photos
130
followers
137
following
551% complete
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
8th July 2024 1:05pm
Tags
wwcm-2024
Kathy A
ace
I love this! You are a fabulous artist!
July 8th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Fav for feathers. It's spectacular.
July 8th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful! Big Fav
July 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So clever and creative.
July 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
Brilliant!
July 8th, 2024
