Feather by jacqbb
Feather

Not only a feather but the synonyms are also: poultry, shed and moult.
Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Kathy A ace
I love this! You are a fabulous artist!
July 8th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Fav for feathers. It's spectacular.
July 8th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful! Big Fav
July 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So clever and creative.
July 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Brilliant!
July 8th, 2024  
