Photo 2015
Trunk
It was a bit of a puzzle how to incorporate the synonyms of the day, but this was what I came up with:
Trunk of a tree, nose of an elephant, boot of a car, luggage
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
2
1
Jacqueline
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
3267
photos
130
followers
137
following
Tags
wwcm-2024
Dianne
I’m loving this series - you are so talented!
July 9th, 2024
Kathy A
So wonderful!
July 9th, 2024
