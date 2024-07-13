Previous
Arch by jacqbb
Arch

I painted several arches leading into a magical forest. But other synonyms could be the arch of a foot or roguish/impish
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Karen ace
Terrific illustration! It's wonderful.
July 13th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
This s fabulous Jacqueline!
July 13th, 2024  
Babs ace
Very clever. You are coming up with some great artworks.
July 13th, 2024  
