Plant by jacqbb
Photo 2023

Plant

Plant can be of course…..a plant, or planting but one of the synonyms I found was to conceal so I came up
with the gun………
I have to stop watching to much murder mysteries on television…….
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
