Start of a ( yet another) new painting by jacqbb
Start of a ( yet another) new painting

Cat sleeping on a book in a bookcase full of old leatherbound books. Just to let you know I’m still alive ;)
The process of learning again to use my ankle the right way is time consuming, but most of the time it works.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
Casablanca ace
Lovely painting. Glad to see you on here. Continuing to cheer you on in your recovery.
February 2nd, 2025  
