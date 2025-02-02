Sign up
Previous
Photo 2046
Start of a ( yet another) new painting
Cat sleeping on a book in a bookcase full of old leatherbound books. Just to let you know I’m still alive ;)
The process of learning again to use my ankle the right way is time consuming, but most of the time it works.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
1
1
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
2nd February 2025 12:56pm
Casablanca
ace
Lovely painting. Glad to see you on here. Continuing to cheer you on in your recovery.
February 2nd, 2025
