Photo 2047
Carrot
With pain in my heart I post this photo, after a difficult weekend, yesterday morning my lovely 18 year old Carrot died. I will miss him enormously.
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
4
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
16th March 2025 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Anne
ace
So sorry to read this Jacqueline, a very sad time for you. This is a beautiful portrait of Carrot
May 27th, 2025
Jo Worboys
Oh so sorry to hear such sad news
May 27th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
So sorry to hear your sad news. RIP Carrot
May 27th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
I’m so sorry for your loss. Carrot was so lovely.
May 27th, 2025
