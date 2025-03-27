Previous
Carrot by jacqbb
Photo 2047

Carrot

With pain in my heart I post this photo, after a difficult weekend, yesterday morning my lovely 18 year old Carrot died. I will miss him enormously.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Jacqueline

Anne ace
So sorry to read this Jacqueline, a very sad time for you. This is a beautiful portrait of Carrot
May 27th, 2025  
Jo Worboys
Oh so sorry to hear such sad news
May 27th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
So sorry to hear your sad news. RIP Carrot
May 27th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
I’m so sorry for your loss. Carrot was so lovely.
May 27th, 2025  
