Photo 2049
Radiant
The first word in World Watercolor Month 2025. I tried to paint a piece of amber that catches the sun.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
4
0
Jacqueline
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
3302
photos
114
followers
124
following
6
4
365
iPhone 12
2nd July 2025 11:55am
First try of this challenge
July 2nd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Lovely! I like the rich colour and the sparkle
July 2nd, 2025
summerfield
lovely! your birthstone? aces!
July 2nd, 2025
Lou Ann
Lovely
July 2nd, 2025
