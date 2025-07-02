Previous
Espresso by jacqbb
Espresso

The second word of World Watercolor Month
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I want to step into the painting and drink it!
July 2nd, 2025  
summerfield ace
the details in the coffee are stunning. you are aces, my friend!
July 2nd, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my! Fabulous.
July 2nd, 2025  
