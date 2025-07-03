Previous
Ripple by jacqbb
Photo 2051

Ripple

This is so much more easy to do with oil paint. But I did this with watercolor ….
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautifully done, ripples are great.
July 3rd, 2025  
summerfield ace
fantastic. aces!
July 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Well done.
July 3rd, 2025  
