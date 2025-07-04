Previous
Fade by jacqbb
Photo 2052

Fade

The first thing that came in my mind was fog and the way you can blend your colours. This is not quite what I had in mind. But I had fun with it………..
Jacqueline

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So a clever interpretation.
July 4th, 2025  
