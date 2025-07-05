Previous
Lock by jacqbb
Photo 2053

Lock

A little watercolor of an old lock.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Jacqueline

Kathy A ace
This is beautiful Jacqueline
July 6th, 2025  
