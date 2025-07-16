Sign up
Previous
Photo 2064
Geode
I love crystals.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I'm trying to get back into the swing of it. Let's see what...
3316
photos
114
followers
123
following
565% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
15th July 2025 11:08am
Tags
wwcm-2025
moni kozi
Oh my, oh my! This is splendid
July 16th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 16th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
THat is so splendid. Well done!
July 16th, 2025
