Drift by jacqbb
Photo 2075

Drift

The first thing I thought about was all the plastic drifting in the sea……
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I'm trying to get back into the swing of it.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nicely done
July 27th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Very nicely done. It is a shame people feel the need to toss things anywhere besides the appropriate receptacle.
July 27th, 2025  
