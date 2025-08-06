Sign up
Previous
Photo 2081
Clouds
Taken on my walk in the Soester dunes, a 10 minutes walk from my house. Very glad that my ankle is healed enough that I can walk here again.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
1
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
6th August 2025 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
So good to hear that you can manage this walk. It looks a nice place to go to.
August 6th, 2025
