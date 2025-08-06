Previous
Clouds by jacqbb
Photo 2081

Clouds

Taken on my walk in the Soester dunes, a 10 minutes walk from my house. Very glad that my ankle is healed enough that I can walk here again.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
570% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So good to hear that you can manage this walk. It looks a nice place to go to.
August 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact