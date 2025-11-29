Previous
Disgusting or is it….. by jacqbb
Disgusting or is it…..

It was a shock to find this pot in the fridge (closed of course) in the fridge. I had quite forgotten it, so my first thought was yuk throw it out but then it was an opportunity to use my macrolens.
Jacqueline

2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Jacqueline ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond You were right! It was only on pickles
November 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Haha I certainly hadn’t guessed this.
November 29th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, excellent! And now throw it out!
November 29th, 2025  
