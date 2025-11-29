Sign up
Previous
Photo 2087
Disgusting or is it…..
It was a shock to find this pot in the fridge (closed of course) in the fridge. I had quite forgotten it, so my first thought was yuk throw it out but then it was an opportunity to use my macrolens.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
3
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Jacqueline
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
You were right! It was only on pickles
November 29th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha I certainly hadn’t guessed this.
November 29th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, excellent! And now throw it out!
November 29th, 2025
