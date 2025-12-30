Sign up
Previous
Photo 2088
Almost time for Oliebollen
These are with currants and sultanas and some beer in the dough. And it’s a tradition to eat them on New Year’s eve.
I wish all of you the best for the new year!
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
4
1
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
Jacqueline
ace
@casablanca
Good luck with making them!
December 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Thank you! Can't wait. Got all my ingredients ready to go!
December 30th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
O your recommendation we tried some and they were soo tasty.
December 30th, 2025
Anne
ace
How interesting Jaqueline, one of the great things about 365 is learning about traditions in other places in the world. Lovely capture too
December 30th, 2025
