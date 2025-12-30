Previous
Almost time for Oliebollen by jacqbb
Almost time for Oliebollen

These are with currants and sultanas and some beer in the dough. And it’s a tradition to eat them on New Year’s eve.
I wish all of you the best for the new year!
Jacqueline

@casablanca Good luck with making them!
December 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Thank you! Can't wait. Got all my ingredients ready to go!
December 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
O your recommendation we tried some and they were soo tasty.
December 30th, 2025  
Anne ace
How interesting Jaqueline, one of the great things about 365 is learning about traditions in other places in the world. Lovely capture too
December 30th, 2025  
