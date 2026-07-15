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15 Powdery by jacqbb
Photo 2105

15 Powdery

I thought off a little girl with the enormous powder puff……
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
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Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love her facial expression!
July 15th, 2026  
Diana ace
How gorgeous this is!
July 15th, 2026  
Wylie ace
gosh, I haven't seen a powder puff for a while, great thought.
July 15th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such a fabulous painting!
July 15th, 2026  
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