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20 Sedimentary by jacqbb
Photo 2110

20 Sedimentary

Layers of stone
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
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Dixie Goode ace
Nice use of light and shadows
July 20th, 2026  
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