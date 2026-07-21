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21 Plaid by jacqbb
Photo 2111

21 Plaid

Common synonyms for "plaid" include tartan, checked, checkered, and crisscross. These terms describe the pattern of crossing horizontal and vertical bands of color, or the fabric itself.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nicely done
July 21st, 2026  
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