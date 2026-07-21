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Photo 2111
21 Plaid
Common synonyms for "plaid" include tartan, checked, checkered, and crisscross. These terms describe the pattern of crossing horizontal and vertical bands of color, or the fabric itself.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
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Album
365
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iPhone 12
Taken
20th July 2026 5:08pm
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wwcm-2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nicely done
July 21st, 2026
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