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22 Cardboard by jacqbb
Photo 2112

22 Cardboard

I could have painted a cardboard box but I found it more interesting to show what is beneath the brown paper…..
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2024 last year I totally lost my mojo to take photos and I’m trying to get back into the swing of it. Let’s see what...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Fabulous!
July 22nd, 2026  
Diana ace
Well done, it looks fabulous.
July 22nd, 2026  
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